BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | So many books, so little space, but hopefully a lot of time

This year looks to be a feast of books. Here are some top picks. For more, grab this weekend’s Sunday Times

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

There are so many great novels coming out this year. I have written about a few of them for the Sunday Times Lifestyle section this weekend, but I had to leave out many because of space constraints. So here are a few I would still like to highlight.



Amy Heydenrych, Qarnita Loxton, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel are friends and established authors. When the past two years saw all in-person literary festivals cancelled, they decided to channel their disappointment into writing a novel together. So March brings about their effort, Chasing Marian. The blurb? “Jess is a yummy mummy of two whose life is slowly unravelling and who has recently separated from her husband. Ginger is a happily widowed granny with a salty tongue and a wicked sense of humour. The gorgeous and sensitive Matt is an almost-qualified psychologist who still lives with his parents. And Queenie, a librarian from Cape Town, has an absent boyfriend and a secret writing habit. What could these four strangers possibly have in common? They are all diehard Marian Keyes fans. So when they hear the author is due to visit SA to attend a literary festival, they are desperate to meet her. Together they come up with a mad-cap plan. Will they succeed — or will life intervene?”..