JONATHAN JANSEN | Don’t be fooled, this is why AfriForum wants the matric results printed

White schools dominate the top end, paving the way for public displays of domination and playing into the DBE’s hands

There’s a lot going on in education this week, but let me focus on an absurdity. The most ridiculous thing we can do right now is have anguished debates about whether the media should be allowed to present the grade 12 national senior certificate (NSC or “matric” in the old language) results in print. How did this become an issue when there are schools without running water, electricity and flush toilets? When many schools are reopening without basic Covid-19 mitigations in place, such as PPE equipment? When thousands of children are still not placed in schools in provinces where frustrated parents kept officials hostage? To stress over published results is like debating the appropriate wallpaper colours in the dining room of the Titanic as the distressed ship is taking on water.



Who cares? AfriForum does and I will tell you why. The printed results, accompanied by victorious, smiling faces of children with seven to nine distinctions, is the last remaining public display of white domination. True, there are some black faces here and there, but by and large it is white Afrikaans schools which dominate the upper ends of the annual results report. Having lost everything except economic power, the matric results are not simply a reminder that “ons is nog hier” (we are still here), but that we are still on top, at least when it comes to social and academic status...