Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Boris’s pants are on fire. Cyril could do worse than take a leaf out his playbook

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has used a combination of lying, denying and gobbledegook to confuse punters

Tom Eaton Columnist
19 January 2022 - 20:12

Every so often a certain sort of South African insists that we should take our lead from the Old Country, Mother Blighty, and do things the pukka British way down here.

It’s a hangover 200 years in the making, a relic of empire beloved by those who don’t yet understand that the Great Britain of their nostalgic fantasies has shrivelled into self-parody. Brits who voted “leave” were promised Spitfires barrel-rolling over the White Cliffs of Dover. Instead they got lickspittles hovering over the White Oaf of Downing Street...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Why the outrage at ANC polyp Sisulu’s passion to be president? Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Sisulu calling a critic intellectually lazy is a classic case of ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | So what if half a million kids are dumped? It’s just numbers, like ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Sisulu’s attack on the judiciary is a blatant personal advert Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Lightbulb moment, ANC ... we’re in the dark physically, not mentally Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | New book from Zuma? No better way to cap off a year of gaslighting Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Don’t be fooled, this is why AfriForum wants the matric ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Boris’s pants are on fire. Cyril could do worse than take a leaf ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | So many books, so little space, but hopefully a lot of time Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Be wary of coalitions, SA, and politicos, remember who put you there Opinion & Analysis
  5. Airline tie-up between Kenya and SA: possible risks and rewards Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding
WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?