TOM EATON | Boris’s pants are on fire. Cyril could do worse than take a leaf out his playbook

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has used a combination of lying, denying and gobbledegook to confuse punters

Every so often a certain sort of South African insists that we should take our lead from the Old Country, Mother Blighty, and do things the pukka British way down here.



It’s a hangover 200 years in the making, a relic of empire beloved by those who don’t yet understand that the Great Britain of their nostalgic fantasies has shrivelled into self-parody. Brits who voted “leave” were promised Spitfires barrel-rolling over the White Cliffs of Dover. Instead they got lickspittles hovering over the White Oaf of Downing Street...