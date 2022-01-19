TOM EATON | Boris’s pants are on fire. Cyril could do worse than take a leaf out his playbook
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has used a combination of lying, denying and gobbledegook to confuse punters
19 January 2022 - 20:12
Every so often a certain sort of South African insists that we should take our lead from the Old Country, Mother Blighty, and do things the pukka British way down here.
It’s a hangover 200 years in the making, a relic of empire beloved by those who don’t yet understand that the Great Britain of their nostalgic fantasies has shrivelled into self-parody. Brits who voted “leave” were promised Spitfires barrel-rolling over the White Cliffs of Dover. Instead they got lickspittles hovering over the White Oaf of Downing Street...
