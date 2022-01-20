Opinion & Analysis

Opinion & Analysis

ALEX PATRICK | Matric marks should be published — there’s a good reason for it

Privacy schmivercy — issue student numbers, Angie

20 January 2022 - 20:54

The Pretoria high court’s ruling that the department of basic education publish the matric results was correct.

It’s not about schools being transparent, as AfriForum would have use believe, it’s just practical...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Basic education department announces 2021 NSC matric results South Africa
  2. 8 places where you can you check your matric results - including right here! South Africa
  3. Out of town matriculant relieved she can receive her results online South Africa
  4. Here are a few tips on how to deal with the emotions of getting your matric ... South Africa

Most read

  1. ALEX PATRICK | Matric marks should be published — there’s a good reason for it Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Politicians flirting with xenophobia are playing a deadly game Opinion & Analysis
  3. CHRIZELDA KEKANA | Matric results publication: an afterthought disguised as ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | I’m not sure what the fuss is all about, I’d love to be miserably ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Don’t go looking for proof in puddings unless you can swallow ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding