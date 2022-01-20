CHRIZELDA KEKANA | Matric results publication: an afterthought disguised as protection

The education department says it wanted to protect pupils by not publishing the results. I beg to differ

Change is inevitable. I believe in it and feel it makes things better when reacted to rationally.



A nudge towards change is what I saw when the education department abruptly announced its decision not to publish the 2021 matric results in newspapers or on other public platforms. However, the usual stench of “half measure” and “rushed decisions” lingered as I read the department’s reasoning and tried to understand its approach to the POPI Act regarding matriculants...