MAKHUDU SEFARA | This is how xenophobic voters turn politicians into callous ‘inspectors’
Here are four issues that need our attention after this week’s events
20 January 2022 - 20:52
The latest excitement and anxiety generated by “inspections” — or is it “oversight”? — by politicians of labour employment practices, and specifically the ratio of employment of foreigners to locals, shed light on four areas we must worry about.
The first is policy confusion. Are there designated sectors, or even specific jobs, in our country that foreign nationals are not allowed to trade in? Even if there aren’t, what is the percentage split of locals to foreigners that is permissible? At the time of writing this, there was no coherent policy position developed to deal with this thorny and highly divisive issue, barring regulations in gestation. ..
