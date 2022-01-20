SUE DE GROOT | Don’t go looking for proof in puddings unless you can swallow age-old truths

A WORD IN THE HAND: PROOF

SUE DE GROOT



Proving one’s worth, be that as a journalist, a pudding, a politician or a hedgehog, is an onerous undertaking.



In what some folks weirdly call a “post-truth world”, how is it possible to prove the truth of a particular fact, no matter how robustly this truth might be backed up by peer-reviewed scientific research, when those who dispute “truth” and “proof” have only to say: “Ah, but you’re ignoring the alternative ‘facts’.”..