TOM EATON | I’m not sure what the fuss is all about, I’d love to be miserably rich

If the wealthy’s biggest problem is the number of helicopters buzzing around, bring me a set of ear plugs I say

As inflation surges and the South African economy shrinks, money worries are ratcheting up for most of us. But if you can, spare a thought for the millionaires of Long Island in the US as they face obliteration by a nightmarish influx of billionaires.



So desperate has become the plight of the poor millionaire residents of the Hamptons that on Thursday they were voting whether to close down an airport on their overcrowded spit of land in New York...