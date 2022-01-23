AfriForum responds: Jonathan Jansen has ‘disrespected’ matric achievers

If Jansen had been as concerned about the myriad young people in poor communities who are hampered by their dysfunctional schools, he would have realised that the publishing of matric results is important to expose these dysfunctional schools and to ensure intervention. And since the names of pupils are not published, the publishing of matric result does not prejudice them in any way whatsoever. However, sweeping the dysfunctional schools’ failures under the carpet by prohibiting the publication of matric results will only serve to diminish public pressure to force these schools to clean up their act. This will only sacrifice future matriculants on the altar of poor education.

We know that the stranglehold the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has on township schools only protects teachers who refuse to do their work or who are undisciplined. This is the root cause of non-performance in these schools. The strongest indication of this is that parents in these poor areas — who, just like any other parent, wants the best for their child — are trying their best to enrol their children in suburban schools where Sadtu does not wield the sceptre. Instead of tackling this problem head-on, he unfortunately sides with Sadtu and their attempts to keep matric results a secret.

Every one of us who believes our children deserve a better future should therefore continue together to fight zealously for transparency in the educational system. The publishing of matric results is an important component in this regard, and AfriForum will therefore continue fighting to ensure it.

Kallie Kriel is CEO of AfriForum.