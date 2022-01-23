EDITORIAL | Explore other energy sources and the power will be in your hands

Eskom wants a 20.5% hike, but if we switch to energy-saving alternatives, it will not necessarily translate to such

And so we arrive at that point in the year again: the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has started its hearings into electricity tariff increases. It’s every tariff-paying South African’s nightmare and this year Eskom has applied for a 20.5% hike for the 2023 financial year. If approved, it is likely to come into effect in April. This as citizens are still reeling from last year’s 15% to 17% rise. .



The man in the street has been clear on the implications of another double-digit increase, with reactions in a TimesLIVE (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2022-01-20-listen--sa-united-in-outrage-at-eskoms-proposed-double-digit-tariff-hike/) vox pop ranging from “ridiculous” to “unaffordable”, and many bringing regular power cuts into the anti-Eskom argument. The opposition DA has also pounced on the consumer-driven issue, with Mogale City mayor Tyrone Gray on Friday announcing he has lodged a formal objection with Nersa (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2022-01-21-not-on-our-watch-da-to-intensify-fight-against-eskoms-205-proposed-hike/) against the power utility’s proposal, while Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said: “Our people are crying, unemployed. They want jobs. Our people don’t need a tariff hike at the moment.” Phalatse promised the city will host an energy indaba in March to which suppliers, innovators, academics and entrepreneurs will be invited to deliberate on the energy crisis and come up with possible solutions. ..