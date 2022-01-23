JUSTICE MALALA | Malema should be careful what he wishes for

How can the EFF leader support Robert Mugabe’s tyranny and then bemoan the number of Zimbabweans in SA?

The fake Africanists and revolutionaries of South African politics are marching to restaurants and other establishments acting surprised that there are “millions” of Zimbabweans living and working in this country. They proclaim that it is an injustice that there are this many of their fellow black Africans working here, as if they do not know how that came about.



Let’s not tell lies here. The Zimbabweans who have braved rivers, human traffickers, corrupt cops and other dangers to finally sell fruit at Bara Taxi Rank or in the Joburg CBD are here because ANC leaders refused to take action against the repressive and economically ruinous anti-black policies of then-Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe for two decades. Back in the 2000s, when many of us were warning against Mugabe’s undemocratic, kleptocratic, corrupt and economically ignorant actions, we were called — just like SA’s judges are being labelled today — mentally colonised blacks. When Morgan Tsvangirai, the late opposition leader who was tortured, detained and charged with treason, asked for help in 2008 from his regional neighbours, SA told him to “speak to Mugabe”...