IN YOUR CORNER

WENDY KNOWLER | Taken to the cleaners: when laundry services play dirty

Dry cleaning can leave clients with a mess on their hands. Take this case of a man whose pup peed ‘bleach’ on a cushion

Can dry cleaners or professional laundries legally refuse to take responsibility for any damage their processes cause to a customer’s clothing, carpets or sofa covers?



No, they can’t, not legally...