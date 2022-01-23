WHO is woefully underfunded. Who is to blame and what can be done?

The failure to invest in pandemic preparedness, response and, more generally, in the health of all people has been the most glaring symptom of the world’s ailing approach to investing in global public health, and universal health coverage, for decades.

The G20 leaders meeting in Rome last year doubled down but failed to do enough to address the inadequacies in funding the work needed to protect the world from pandemics, and in particular in the financing of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to deliver on its broad — and ever-growing — mandate to act as the world’s leading authority on global health.

We appreciate the recognition by world leaders that global health and WHO’s health are intertwined, and that ensuring WHO’s funding is on a sustainable footing is not only urgently needed but is also a realistic and achievable goal in 2022.

The funding problems of the WHO are not new, but rather have been playing out over decades and, in turn, manifesting themselves in several telling ways. They are symptomatic of an overall failure to invest sufficiently in global public health. This must stop now.

Over recent years, the financial and operational independence of WHO has steadily declined. Forty years ago, WHO received 80% of its resources in the form of “assessed contributions”, the scalable membership fees countries pay. This income was predictable and untied, and could be deployed to address a wide range of critical health issues, from WHO’s core scientific work to its role in tackling health emergencies. The rest came in the form of voluntary contributions from various donors, ranging from governments to foundations, earmarked for specific areas of health

But today, just 16% of WHO’s finances are provided by governments through their membership dues, with “no strings attached”. The overwhelming remainder is provided as voluntary contributions, often with tight and sometimes restrictive conditions and usually over two-ear cycles.

As well as making long-term planning impossible, this has resulted in the progressive weakening of WHO’s ability to perform the vast and ever-growing array of tasks that all governments, and therefore their populations, demand and need. This has led, in particular, to an underfunding of both emergency preparedness and the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases.