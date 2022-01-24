Horn consumers reveal why a legal trade alone won’t save rhinos

Demand for rhino horn in Asian markets, especially Vietnam and China, has pushed remaining population of the animals to the brink of extinction. In the past decade, nearly 10,000 rhinos were killed by poachers in Africa. The remaining populations on this continent and in Asia are steadily declining, with fewer than 30,000 animals left in 2020, from 500,000 at the beginning of the 20th century.

Rhino horn is coveted for rumoured medicinal properties and as a status symbol. To stop the poaching crisis it has been suggested that horns sustainably harvested from live rhinos be sold in a legal trade to international buyers to meet demand. At the same time, this may generate income to fund anti-poaching activities, create jobs for local people, discourage poachers and encourage private rhino owners to conserve them.

In an international, legal trade, rhino horns can be microchipped and a certification and permit system put in place to prevent laundering.

But whether legalising the international trade in rhino horn will contribute to conserving rhinos is hotly debated in conservation circles. Opponents argue that a legal trade will remove the stigma associated with using rhino horn and thus increase demand to a dangerous level.

We’ve published a new study that addresses this conundrum through an experiment with 345 rhino horn consumers in Vietnam to generate insight to their choices about purchasing rhino horn.

We found that a legal trade in rhino horn would not eliminate a parallel black market, but would likely reduce it. Our insights can be used to evaluate the possible consequences of a legal trade and develop policies and interventions to manage demand for rhino horn.

Preference for wild rhinos

The trade in rhino horn is highly lucrative. On the black market rhino horn prices can fetch up to $400,000/kg (about R6m) for Asian rhino horns and $20,000/kg (about R305,000) for African rhino horns.

While rhino horn is mostly used as a traditional medicine in Vietnam to reduce hangovers, detoxify the body and reduce high fever (despite no scientific evidence supporting these benefits), a large quantity is supplied to the art and antiques market in China.