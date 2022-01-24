Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Dear men and white people: here’s how to be a better anti-patriarchy and anti-racism ally

Sue de Groot discusses the concepts of ubuntu, racism and patriarchy and their dynamics among South Africans

How should white people respond to their positionality in a world in which anti-black racism proliferates? How should men respond to their positionality in a world in which patriarchy proliferates?



What does it mean to be an ally of black people? What does it mean to be an ally of women? What are the true requirements of ubuntu, and what steps should be taken by allies to truly be productive in helping to smash racism and patriarchy?..