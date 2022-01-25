TONY LEON | Instead of playing the blame game, Sisulu should check the facts
Lindiwe Sisulu’s attack on SA’s judiciary is a hollow deflection of her government’s idleness and lack of work ethic
25 January 2022 - 20:14
In 1918, American financial titan and international statesman Bernard Baruch riposted that “anyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not to their own facts”.
More than a century later, in a country and world and corroded social media universe where facts, conjecture, falsehoods and opinions (often unhinged or tethered to an alternative reality) all jostle for attention, Baruch’s dividing line is far harder to delineate...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.