TONY LEON | Instead of playing the blame game, Sisulu should check the facts

Lindiwe Sisulu’s attack on SA’s judiciary is a hollow deflection of her government’s idleness and lack of work ethic

In 1918, American financial titan and international statesman Bernard Baruch riposted that “anyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not to their own facts”.



More than a century later, in a country and world and corroded social media universe where facts, conjecture, falsehoods and opinions (often unhinged or tethered to an alternative reality) all jostle for attention, Baruch’s dividing line is far harder to delineate...