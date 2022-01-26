EDITORIAL | Holey moly. SA must do something to stop that sinking feeling

Residents and motorists across SA have got that sinking feeling. Literally. Sinkholes are increasingly opening up across the country, particularly on the West Rand, and experts have warned it could get worse.

The most recent high-profile sinkhole was on the N1 in Tshwane, where parts of the freeway were closed because of the road falling away. But this wasn’t the only one. The city reported 41 sinkholes that needed to be fixed, with Centurion, Laudium, Pretoria West and Atteridgeville the most affected.

The repair cost? “Millions,” Tshwane told Sunday Times Daily in response to questions. About 29 of those millions for this financial year alone.

But those 41 sinkholes don’t begin to break the surface of the problem. The Council for Geoscience told the Sunday Times about 200 sinkholes were reported in SA in the past five years.

One expert said sinkholes could be almost eliminated by dolomite risk management. Dolomite, which is common across Gauteng, is a form of limestone that’s prevalent in areas where sinkholes tend to materialise.