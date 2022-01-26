BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | And now for a taste of the non-fiction titles to look forward to

Essays, memoirs, shamanism, ‘temperamental autobiographies’ — you’re sure to find your flavour

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

Once again, we didn’t have enough space in this coming weekend’s Sunday Times Lifestyle to list all the non-fiction titles to look forward to this year. So these are the ones I want to highlight, mainly because I love memoirs, collections of essays and explorations of who we are.



One you can (and really should) pre-order is Burning Questions by Margaret Atwood (out in March). The trusted author and cultural icon writes about all types of the wonderful, weird and bizarre in the way only she can — impishly, thoughtfully and wisely. There are essays about why people everywhere, in all cultures, tell stories, how much of yourself can you give away without evaporating, and what zombies have to do with authoritarianism. ..