JONATHAN JANSEN | Beaches, where SA strips down and shows how its body has matured

In the old days race trumped class, but now it’s the other way around as we learn to live and play together

Beaches.



Where race and class mingle dangerously in the bloody heat to test the most broad-minded among us. The temperature is 45.2°C. Previous record shattered: 42.4°C. It’s boiling hot and nobody wants to talk about the mingle...