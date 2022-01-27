Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Fifa boss’s remarks were wrong, but Africa must stop scoring own goals

Africans can throw shade and insults at bigots in the world, but we have a responsibility to ourselves

Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE
27 January 2022 - 20:37

Many have responded angrily to Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s remarks about how soccer could help reduce the shameful incidents of Africans dying in the Mediterranean in search of a better life in Europe.

His offending remark was: “We need to find ways to include the whole world to give hope to Africans so that they don’t need to cross the Mediterranean to find maybe a better life but, more probably, death in the sea.”..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | This is how xenophobic voters turn politicians into callous ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Sense and sensitivities: how SA has become a sensitive nation Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | In the absence of the great, the best we have is far from good Opinion
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | The former faithful have spoken. The ANC must listen carefully Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Restaurant ‘inspections’ and other goose-steps of creeping ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PODCAST | Critics of Neil Young are wrong to claim he’s against free speech Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | If it quacks like a duck, it’s a robot shooting willy-nilly at ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Dirks may be playing politics, but his suspension is wrong Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Let’s hope those prefects are taught to mind their pees and Qs Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...