MAKHUDU SEFARA | Fifa boss’s remarks were wrong, but Africa must stop scoring own goals

Africans can throw shade and insults at bigots in the world, but we have a responsibility to ourselves

Many have responded angrily to Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s remarks about how soccer could help reduce the shameful incidents of Africans dying in the Mediterranean in search of a better life in Europe.



His offending remark was: “We need to find ways to include the whole world to give hope to Africans so that they don’t need to cross the Mediterranean to find maybe a better life but, more probably, death in the sea.”..