PATRICK BULGER | Restaurant ‘inspections’ and other goose-steps of creeping Nazification

SA needs humane immigration policies. After all, foreigners contribute to its economy, which needs every cent it can get

Recently, talking to a barber from an Asian country I’d rather not name, I learned he had been in SA for the past 14 years, all of them illegally. Looking at him in the mirror as he busied himself with the ever-diminishing task my hair presents, he told me family members who had sought their fortunes in Italy and Saudi Arabia were able to regularise their stay in those countries within five years. But in SA, despite applying to home affairs every year for permanent residence, he is refused. And every year, without exception, he pays the required bribe to officials to somehow extend his stay by another year. If he wasn’t a criminal before he came here, he is one now, and more proof that instead of a forward-looking policy on immigration, we have spawned an illegal cottage industry in bribes and fake permits.



Cutting hair seems a natural fit for my barber, who is small in stature and very serious-looking. But what talent he may have is nothing compared to the talent and fortitude he has no doubt drawn upon to make a living, out of nothing really and in a country with sky-high unemployment. Even in his illegal status he employs a few people beyond immediate family, and pays rental for a shop, and for a house to live in. Whether he pays income tax or not I wouldn’t know (how could he as an illegal?), but he’s certainly good for the 15c to the rand we hand over every time we spend, and the petrol tax and rates and taxes and so forth. His is a quantifiable revenue addition to the national pool...