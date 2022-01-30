EDITORIAL | Grow a backbone and be decisive on Israel, Mr President

That country and SA don’t deserve policy confusion, Eliav Belotsercovsky being the latest case in point

While SA’s doublespeak on its relations with Israel may have caught the attention of many, it is a symptom of a much bigger problem.



A spectre of indecisiveness has paralysed government. Many thorny issues are left unresolved for far too long. They fester and unleash needless confusion. For businesses, they make long-term planning near impossible. ..