Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Is Lamola really too young or has the ANC let down its youth leaders?

Host Mike Siluma, Dr Bongani Ngqulunga and Sunday Times politics editor Sibongakonke Shoba discuss the matter

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly we look at the ANC’s succession race, which is under way in all but name. Apart from the obvious, such as President Cyril Ramaphosa and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, another name that has come up is that of justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.



We consider the “youth factor” in the ANC leadership race and whether the party should have more young people in its leadership ranks...