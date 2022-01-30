SONGEZO ZIBI | To save SA, let’s give up on the ANC and form civil society groups

We are throwing good money at bad politicians. They are never going to fix what they have deliberately destroyed

The 22km stretch of N2 between the Mthatha River bridge and the Vidgesville junction must be one of the most treacherous in SA to negotiate. On a good day it takes about 35 minutes in either direction, but generally it can take up to an hour. This is due to a combination of potholes, traffic congestion, reckless driving, livestock and mountain-sized speed bumps, often near the worst potholes.



Alongside the same N2 is a railway line that can no longer be used because communities have sprung up on either side of it. Transnet stopped using the line more than two decades ago. Another reason for the congestion on the N2 is long-distance trucks ferrying goods, instead of them being carried on trains...