WENDY KNOWLER | Bank fraud is too rife — these days, watch out for the ‘Post Office’
The message remains the same: never share personal and confidential information with strangers over the phone
30 January 2022 - 17:36
Bank fraud is rampant, terrifyingly rampant.
The banks have thrown a lot of technology at thwarting the fraudsters; consumers are constantly warned by regulators, the banking ombud and the media about the baddies’ latest modus operandi, and yet people are being scammed in ever increasing numbers...
