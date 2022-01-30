IN YOUR CORNER

WENDY KNOWLER | Bank fraud is too rife — these days, watch out for the ‘Post Office’

The message remains the same: never share personal and confidential information with strangers over the phone

Bank fraud is rampant, terrifyingly rampant.



The banks have thrown a lot of technology at thwarting the fraudsters; consumers are constantly warned by regulators, the banking ombud and the media about the baddies’ latest modus operandi, and yet people are being scammed in ever increasing numbers...