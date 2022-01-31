Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Where to start? Ramaphosa’s speech writers have their work cut out

Spare us a Sona of slogans and insipid clichés. Just admit the serious issues at hand and act on them

Tom Eaton Columnist
31 January 2022 - 19:08

In 10 days, Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his state of the nation address, which means that even now his writers are hard at work crafting a speech that doesn’t draw too much attention to the fact that it’s being delivered in Cape Town’s city hall because parliament got set on fire.

Why parliament got set on fire, of course, is still being weighed up by the courts, which is one of the reasons I’m hesitant to name it as a deliberate act of political violence...

