EDITORIAL | As frustrating as the pace may be, let’s celebrate victories against corruption

South Africans are beyond tired of it and the time it takes to bring people to book, but must not become complacent

The wheels of justice for South African entities and sticky-fingered officials who are haemorrhaging millions seem to be as derailed as our embattled railway system.



This much is evident after it emerged on Tuesday that the state paid R3.3m to suspended public works and infrastructure director-general Sam Vukela to lounge around in the comfort of his home for the past 18 months...