RIGHT TO REPLY | Cyril Ramaphosa’s welcome to Israel is right for SA

It is time for the government to clearly indicate its support for Israel and acknowledge its place as the only democracy in the Middle East. Israel has much to offer SA, being at the forefront of global innovation and technology in areas in which SA desperately needs help. Israeli companies are leading the fight against poverty, lack of access to water and agricultural efficiency. Just recently, an Israeli company restored drinking water from one of the most populated dams in the country, in Mahikeng, North West. Also, it offers world-leading solutions in many of the socioeconomic areas in which SA is struggling and is a world leader in the technological, cybersecurity and infrastructure sectors.

We are well aware of the dichotomy the president faces. Should he appease the radical elements of the party who myopically oppose Israel at every opportunity, or should he do what is right for the citizens of SA and take advantage of what Israel has and is willing to offer? Is this country going to make itself irrelevant in international relations or dehyphenate the Israel-Palestinian issue and benefit from working with Israel and the Palestinians?

The mutually beneficial relationship that should flourish from this paradigm shift requires the involvement and commitment of all in government. A good start would be to pull back on Dirco’s obsessive opposition to Israel’s observer status to the AU and welcome the positive role the country plays on the continent.

We urge the president and our government to circumvent voices steeped in the past and continue forging ahead with improving relations with Israel, which can only benefit the cause of peace and SA’s future.

Rowan Polovin is national chairperson of the South African Zionist Federation.