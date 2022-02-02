TOM EATON | If it walks like a decuplet and quacks like a decuplet it’s not a smoking gun

It’s just another ‘thumbsuck from Iqbal Survé’s lie factory’, but fake-news-be-damned AfriForum doesn’t mind

I didn’t think it was possible, but in this short report I am going to urge you to listen to, even live by, a piece of genuine wisdom given to us by the least likely philosopher imaginable: AfriForum head prefect Ernst Roets.



Let me explain...