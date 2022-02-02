TOM EATON | If it walks like a decuplet and quacks like a decuplet it’s not a smoking gun
It’s just another ‘thumbsuck from Iqbal Survé’s lie factory’, but fake-news-be-damned AfriForum doesn’t mind
02 February 2022 - 19:39
I didn’t think it was possible, but in this short report I am going to urge you to listen to, even live by, a piece of genuine wisdom given to us by the least likely philosopher imaginable: AfriForum head prefect Ernst Roets.
Let me explain...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.