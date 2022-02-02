Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | If it walks like a decuplet and quacks like a decuplet it’s not a smoking gun

It’s just another ‘thumbsuck from Iqbal Survé’s lie factory’, but fake-news-be-damned AfriForum doesn’t mind

Tom Eaton Columnist
02 February 2022 - 19:39

I didn’t think it was possible, but in this short report I am going to urge you to listen to, even live by, a piece of genuine wisdom given to us by the least likely philosopher imaginable: AfriForum head prefect Ernst Roets.

Let me explain...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Where to start? Ramaphosa’s speech writers have their work cut out Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Will the real Tracy Zille please stand up ... and be sworn in Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Why the outrage at ANC polyp Sisulu’s passion to be president? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | New book from Zuma? No better way to cap off a year of gaslighting Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | You want to ban books? Well, the Bible had better be top of ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | If only the US would trade banning for bingeing Opinion & Analysis
  3. As frustrating as the pace may be, let’s celebrate victories against corruption Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | If it walks like a decuplet and quacks like a decuplet it’s not a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. RIGHT TO REPLY | Cyril Ramaphosa’s welcome to Israel is right for SA Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...