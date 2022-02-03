ALEX MABUNDA | Teaming up with the private sector is the state’s only way out

It is not clear why government seems reluctant to openly ask for private sector money and capacity to fulfill its programmes expeditiously and reap the tax and economic growth benefit. I sense though that historical ideological positions regarding the control of capital being concentrated in white hands may be a factor. And this is where in my view an opportunity for transformation is lost. We can no longer dogmatically equate the private sector to white capital, more so if the intention is to change that narrative. There is an opportunity to use the said guarantees to foster black participation through partnerships and other instruments to bridge the historical resource gap.

We need to simplify and streamline delivery programmes to respond directly to these hidden barriers keeping us from the utopia citizens are yeaning for. As the famous saying goes, “the devil is in the detail”. I just hope the state machinery is going to advise the president to start zooming in on some of these unnecessary bottlenecks and use his authority to force the right actions. Extending an open hand (laced with requirements for transformation) to the private sector is the only way out. Any belief that the state, including its development banks, on its own will deliver may be egalitarian but is not plausible. So, if I can volunteer a storyline, beloved president, let this medium term be the term of informed and open private sector partnerships and attention to detail.

Alex Mabunda is group CEO at Ntiyiso Consulting Group.