Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | At last! The three new GBV laws could make a real difference

Two years after Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder, SA seems to be making huge strides in the battle against the scourge

03 February 2022 - 20:28

Two-and-a-half years ago University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana made a trip to a Post Office to collect a parcel containing clothes she had bought online. It was the last day she was seen alive. Her day transformed from doing an ordinary chore to getting raped, throttled, locked up in a safe and thrashed with a 2kg weight. It was a tipping point for South Africans campaigning against gender-based violence. Her death sparked the “Am I Next?” protests and a fresh wave of activism gender-based violence.

A week ago, as a direct result of this campaign, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into effect three new laws to help fight the scourge of violence against women and children. It is an act that should be applauded, and activists hope it will make a real difference...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Not yet another delay! We want action on Zondo, Cyril. NOW Opinion & Analysis
  2. As frustrating as the pace may be, let’s celebrate victories against corruption Opinion & Analysis
  3. Step aside for one should be step aside for all Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Grow a backbone and be decisive on Israel, Mr President Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ALEX MABUNDA | Teaming up with the private sector is the state’s only way out Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | ‘Made in China’ growth model is a factory of tears Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | At last! The three new GBV laws could make a real difference Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | And just like that Boris says he may smoke Bain, but not today Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Chasing the dopamine high of Wordle hi-fives? Try the word ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...