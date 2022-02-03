EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Zondo forces us to put ANC, and not just Zuma, on trial

We don’t need new laws. Our laws, for the most part, are sound. We need a state made up of competent, ethical people

It would be a serious mistake to regard former president Jacob Zuma as a lone ranger in the story of the capture of the South African state. By this I mean that, while it is commonly accepted that there are many actors, from big business and within the state bureaucracy, who were part of the choir of criminals singing from the Guptas’ hymn sheet, the political analysis of state capture often isolates Zuma in a way that obscures deeper truths.



Part two of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture report illuminates my concern. Let us examine one of many examples in some detail. The report details the gross interference of Zuma in appointing a group CEO at Transnet when Barbara Hogan was minister of public enterprises. After Mario Ramos had left, the hunt was on for a successor. The board had preferred, after going through the relevant candidate evaluation processes, Sipho Maseko...