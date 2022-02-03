Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | The court of politics will decide who the next chief justice is

Favoured candidates Mlambo and Zondo come with baggage that is politically inconvenient for Ramaphosa

Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE
03 February 2022 - 20:26

Judge president Dunstan Mlambo’s appearance before the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) yesterday proved, somewhat, that running away from politics is akin to running away from one’s own life. 

He may have been fighting a silent but virulent battle internally as he was questioned by people he considered intellectually junior to him. To borrow from Plato: “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Fifa boss’s remarks were wrong, but Africa must stop scoring ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | This is how xenophobic voters turn politicians into callous ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Sense and sensitivities: how SA has become a sensitive nation Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | The former faithful have spoken. The ANC must listen carefully Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Ramaphosa and Malema have missed a golden opportunity with ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ALEX MABUNDA | Teaming up with the private sector is the state’s only way out Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | ‘Made in China’ growth model is a factory of tears Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | At last! The three new GBV laws could make a real difference Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | And just like that Boris says he may smoke Bain, but not today Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Chasing the dopamine high of Wordle hi-fives? Try the word ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...