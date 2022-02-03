MAKHUDU SEFARA | The court of politics will decide who the next chief justice is

Favoured candidates Mlambo and Zondo come with baggage that is politically inconvenient for Ramaphosa

Judge president Dunstan Mlambo’s appearance before the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) yesterday proved, somewhat, that running away from politics is akin to running away from one’s own life.



He may have been fighting a silent but virulent battle internally as he was questioned by people he considered intellectually junior to him. To borrow from Plato: “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”..