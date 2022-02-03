Opinion & Analysis

PATRICK BULGER | ‘Made in China’ growth model is a factory of tears

Thuli would have Cyril look to China for guidance on building the economy, which is fine if you don’t value freedom

03 February 2022 - 20:29

From the oak tree-lined avenues of Stellenbosch comes advice to President Cyril Ramaphosa on what to say, or not, when he addresses us next week in his annual state of the nation ritual. Don’t bother to promise millions of jobs, concentrate on providing work instead, says former public protector Thuli Madonsela, the law trust chair in social justice at the University of Stellenbosch. She urges Ramaphosa, “when it comes to a business literacy grounding for government, let’s look to China for guidance”. She adds, though, that “you don’t need to govern like China’’. 

Not entirely bad advice, really, but the problem is you can’t have China’s record-busting economy without having its rotten form of government and social control too. It is a success that is built on the broken backs of millions. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Restaurant ‘inspections’ and other goose-steps of creeping ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Beyond a whiter shade of pale as De Ruyter flogs dead horse ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | From amandla to amen: Jesus is coming very soon for the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | Local is lekker, but hands off our Beemers and Cartiers! Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ALEX MABUNDA | Teaming up with the private sector is the state’s only way out Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | ‘Made in China’ growth model is a factory of tears Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | At last! The three new GBV laws could make a real difference Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | And just like that Boris says he may smoke Bain, but not today Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Chasing the dopamine high of Wordle hi-fives? Try the word ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...