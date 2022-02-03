TOM EATON | And just like that Boris says he may smoke Bain, but not today

The UK prime minister says he will look into the firm, the SA arm of which ‘helped capture Sars’. When is another story

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to “look into” the activities of Bain & Co, the consulting firm accused by the Zondo commission of helping to capture the SA Revenue Service (Sars). What follows is an exclusive draft of the letter sent by Downing Street to the UK offices of Bain an hour ago.



***********..