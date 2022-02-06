SONGEZO ZIBI | History will judge us if we don’t challenge the JSC’s appalling views
The panel’s questions were a display of a degenerate political culture that has no sense of ethical norms or decorum
06 February 2022 - 17:30
On Saturday the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended that the president appoint judge Mandisa Maya as SA’s new chief justice. Judge Maya is president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, the country’s second highest court.
The JSC was established in terms of section 178 of the constitution, and consists of 23 members. It advises the national government on any matters relating to the judiciary or administration of justice, including but not limited to the interviewing of candidates for judicial posts and then making recommendations to the president...
