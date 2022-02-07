How neighbourhood watch WhatsApp group shaped fears in Cape suburb

The main question I posed in my study, which is now the subject of a book, Cultivating Suspicion: An Ethnography, was how suspicion transpires in the neighbourhood watch. I describe how desires to feel safe as a group, recountings of the same crime stories and internalised fears become entangled in everyday surveillance practices.

Social fears are important to consider not just in SA cities, which were the scene of forced removals of the unwanted and supposedly dangerous during apartheid, but also for other urban spaces around the globe where gaping social divisions leap to the eye.

The study

Nestled beneath the iconic Table Mountain, Observatory is a residential area close to the city centre and the freeway, with a busy strip of cafes, bars and restaurants. Here one meets longtime residents, national and international students of the nearby university, tourists, workers and others daily.

Affectionately shortened to “Obs”, Observatory is usually described as bohemian and somehow different. Its liberal image is also owed to the “grey area” status it had during apartheid, with different race groups mixing in public spaces despite the country’s laws.

Despite private security in the area, a supplement to the police force and financed by property owners, the neighbourhood watch group was considered necessary for reducing crime. Already a resident, I announced my interest as a researcher and joined the group in hopes of learning what motivated its members. As an anthropologist, I wanted to know more about the dynamics of this suburb and how crime anxieties manifest. I began with the question of what people were looking for on patrols — who was considered suspicious?

I spent a year researching the fear of crime in Observatory. Attending meetings, joining patrols, listening to stories, interviewing key persons such as the manager of the private security staff, and occasionally accompanying the police on their drives, I could observe how fear became part of everyday practice.

The findings

The membership form explained that foot patrols were to be the main purpose of the neighbourhood watch. But few of the quickly growing members actually attended these. Most simply attended monthly meetings to voice their concerns.

For the most part, these members settled into “couch patrolling”. This involved watching the neighbourhood less formally, for instance from their windows or on their way to shop. They also followed the content of the active neighbourhood watch social media channels. In addition to WhatsApp groups (linked to police and private security), information was shared via Facebook and email.