TOM EATON | Jezebel and red dragons allowing, the new chief justice should do just fine

Mogoeng, who barely inhabited this world, did a competent job of it, so it should be a doddle for his successor

As the Judicial Service Commission’s interviewing process ended in anger and astonishment, many observers asked why Julius Malema, the man who gave us Jacob Zuma and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, was helping to choose the next chief justice of the land.



I, however, was less outraged by his presence on the JSC. Malema has met far more judges than most people, or at least appeared before more than most people, and I also believe that we all have a right to know our accuser, even if it’s a few years before the accusation is formally lodged...