PAUL MILLER | How the medical industry is innovating to give life-saving messages

In 2019 an estimated 262-million people were affected by asthma and 461,000 deaths were caused globally by the silent but common chronic illness.

The most recent official statistics on asthma prevalence and mortality available for SA place the country 25th worldwide for asthma prevalence as of 2018. Added to this, SA has the fifth highest asthma mortality rate in the world, with an estimated 18.5 deaths per 100,000 asthma cases. Children are more commonly affected by the illness than any other chronic illness in the country.

With the global pandemic being the medical industry’s main focus over the past two years, not to mention the prevalence of other health crises, awareness and education drives around asthma, especially locally, have stalled. However, given the respiratory impact of Covid-19 there is a need to ensure people do not underestimate the dangers of asthma, leaving them exposed to the risk of preventable attacks and death.

“Globally, over the last six decades, Cipla has helped to increase access to life-saving drugs across the care continuum and provided a wide range of drug-device combinations to improve the lung health of millions of people worldwide,” says Paul Miller, CEO of the South African arm of global pharmaceutical company Cipla.