Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | Cyril can only restore our faith in him by action, not a glib Sona

Ramaphosa was a safer bet than Dlamini-Zuma but his lack of urgency or decisiveness has been a bitter disappointment

Tony Leon Columnist
08 February 2022 - 19:43

In the 2016 US presidential election, American satirist and mainstream conservative PJ O’Rourke endorsed Hillary Clinton with a magnificent backhander:

“I am endorsing Hillary, and all her lies and all her empty promises. It’s the second worst thing that can happen to this country, but she’s way behind in second place. She’s wrong about absolutely everything, but she’s wrong within normal parameters.”..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | Why the state wants to keep the poor tied to its apron strings Opinion
  2. TONY LEON | Fire them! Why spineless Cyril is to blame for the parliament blaze Politics
  3. TONY LEON | What Ramaphosa has in common with Nixon, Clinton and Blair Opinion
  4. TONY LEON | Buckle up. The post-ANC ride will be bumpy Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | Today politics says goodbye to a man whose name belies his character Opinion & Analysis
  6. TONY LEON | Hypocrisy rules as politicians jostle for power in our cities Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | Cyril can only restore our faith in him by action, not a glib Sona Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Too many in SA aim for money. They should aim to be like Mane Opinion & Analysis
  3. PAUL MILLER | How the medical industry is innovating to give life-saving ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. States are battling to unite for the WHO and ultimately the world Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Sona is Cyril’s chance to reverse SA’s tanking reputation Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song