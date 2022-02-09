JENNIFER PLATT | In my book, two is always company

Twins seem to be in vogue again in the literary world, with a number of recent releases featuring them

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

Her Perfect Twin by Sarah Bonner has a tagline that reads: “Your New Obsession”, and it could easily become that. It’s addictive reading from the get-go. Megan finds strange pictures of herself on her husband’s phone. She can’t remember posing on their bed in such a lurid way, nor purchasing and wearing an electric-blue bra. Later, scrolling through her estranged identical twin sister’s Instagram, she notices the same blue bra peeking out from Leah’s dress. But Chris, her husband of four years, has never met her sister, for very good reasons. So what is going on? Not good things obviously, but who is to blame, Chris or Leah? It’s available in stores now and I highly recommend getting it if you want a solid, twisty, domestic thriller.



This is not the only book this year to feature twins. Just like the “girl” and “woman” trend (I snort-laughed at the title of the new Netflix series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, a so-so spoof on all of those thrillers), twins are again in vogue to tell thrilling stories or look at the eternal issue of nurture versus nature...