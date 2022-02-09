JONATHAN JANSEN | Read this for meaning, Institute of Race Relations
Bodies such as the IRR should assist in achieving education goals instead of peddling right-wing fluff
09 February 2022 - 20:17
We have a choice to focus on nonsense or the debilitating crisis that faces our nation’s schools.
This week a brainless report from the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) resurfaced online, with the heading “Educate, don’t indoctrinate”, a supposed call to resist children being indoctrinated with critical race theory in SA’s schools. Joining its right-wing ideological friends in American schools, the IRR clearly seeks to piggyback on the reactionary lies of zealots on the other side of the Atlantic. Why is this ideological right-wing fluff?..
