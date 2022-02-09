Somalia’s political system is the perfect model for corruption

Corrupt authoritarianism and political tribalism set to overshadow Somalia’s upcoming presidential election

In 1968, the Ghanian writer Ayi Kwei Armah published a pioneering political novel called The Beautyful Ones are Not yet Born. Long before others, he foresaw the ineptitude, lust, and cruelty of many postcolonial African leaders. He scathingly described that this crop of politicians “were senile before they were born” to underscore their covetousness no matter how injurious their deeds were to our people.



Armah could not have imagined the Somali political purgatory. The magnitude of corruption in the ongoing Somali national election for parliament and the presidency, and the degradation of people’s lives is off the charts. This essay illuminates how the Somali political elite ensnared its people in bottomless political squalor...