Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Sona would matter if SA’s doyen of maths and science were delivering it

Sona matters, says government, because it creates ‘a transparency’, but only William Smith can do that

Tom Eaton Columnist
09 February 2022 - 20:17

It’s become increasingly difficult to care about the state of the nation address (Sona), mostly because it’s tough to watch a grown man sit on Taxpayer Santa’s knee for an hour: “I want a pony! And the Barbie Spa Day set! And the fourth industrial revolution!” But fear not, for there is inspiration at hand from the state’s information ministry.

Earlier this week, apparently aware that South Africans are nearing peak gatvol with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his impression of a houseplant, the comms ministry sent out a tweet announcing: “Here is why SONA Matters,” with a capital M for extra oomph...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Jezebel and red dragons allowing, the new chief justice should do ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | If it walks like a decuplet and quacks like a decuplet it’s not a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | I’m not sure what the fuss is all about, I’d love to be miserably ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Sisulu’s attack on the judiciary is a blatant personal advert Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | SA needs an emergency cabinet made up of its best minds Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Read this for meaning, Institute of Race Relations Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Sona would matter if SA’s doyen of maths and science were ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Somalia’s political system is the perfect model for corruption Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Mpofu’s conduct during chief justice interviews must be investigated Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song