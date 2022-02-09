TOM EATON | Sona would matter if SA’s doyen of maths and science were delivering it

Sona matters, says government, because it creates ‘a transparency’, but only William Smith can do that

It’s become increasingly difficult to care about the state of the nation address (Sona), mostly because it’s tough to watch a grown man sit on Taxpayer Santa’s knee for an hour: “I want a pony! And the Barbie Spa Day set! And the fourth industrial revolution!” But fear not, for there is inspiration at hand from the state’s information ministry.



Earlier this week, apparently aware that South Africans are nearing peak gatvol with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his impression of a houseplant, the comms ministry sent out a tweet announcing: “Here is why SONA Matters,” with a capital M for extra oomph...