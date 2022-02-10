Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Every government department should answer to a JSC-type panel

In a country where governmental accountability is almost non-existent, answering to a committee would do wonders

10 February 2022 - 22:56

From the ruins of the recently ended Judicial Service Commission (JSC) hearings must emerge something positive. From the slander and sheer unprofessionalism must surface a new dawn of accountability for a nation crying out for leadership. 

One of the biggest challenges in our country, one that has spawned state capture among many other ignobles, is a palpable sense of impunity. The knowledge among many in our society that they could unleash havoc, bring our country to the precipice, deny the weak and infirm opportunities to escape ignominious lives of poverty and indignity — and get away with it. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | The court of politics will decide who the next chief justice is Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Fifa boss’s remarks were wrong, but Africa must stop scoring ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | This is how xenophobic voters turn politicians into callous ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Sense and sensitivities: how SA has become a sensitive nation Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | The former faithful have spoken. The ANC must listen carefully Opinion & Analysis
  6. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Ramaphosa and Malema have missed a golden opportunity with ... Opinion & Analysis
  7. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Unity isn’t the ANC’s strength. It’s its fatal weakness Opinion & Analysis
  8. MAKHUDU SEFARA | It’s personal: ANC may not know it yet, but Malema is out for ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Killing the Boer, cockroaches, little frogs — and free speech Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Every government department should answer to a JSC-type panel Opinion & Analysis
  3. Teen killings lift mirror to our society and we cannot look away Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | In domestic bliss and bath-time coups it’s all good, bad and ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Regrets, I’ve had a few, but were they deep? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022
'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022