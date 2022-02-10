Opinion & Analysis

A reflection of us

Teen killings lift mirror to our society and we cannot look away

These three stories rocked the country, but now everyone has moved on and the mayhem continues

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
10 February 2022 - 22:55

As a society we often gather data and shine a light on teenagers taking their own lives. And so we should: it’s a scourge that can’t be ignored.

But what about the young people who die so senselessly at the hands of others, often adults, who treat life as if it has no value? ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Town ‘enraged’ after murder of teen who was picking fruit News
  2. KES pupil stabbed outside nightclub identified as suspect appears in court South Africa

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Killing the Boer, cockroaches, little frogs — and free speech Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Every government department should answer to a JSC-type panel Opinion & Analysis
  3. Teen killings lift mirror to our society and we cannot look away Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | In domestic bliss and bath-time coups it’s all good, bad and ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Regrets, I’ve had a few, but were they deep? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022
'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022