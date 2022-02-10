A reflection of us

Teen killings lift mirror to our society and we cannot look away

These three stories rocked the country, but now everyone has moved on and the mayhem continues

As a society we often gather data and shine a light on teenagers taking their own lives. And so we should: it’s a scourge that can’t be ignored.



But what about the young people who die so senselessly at the hands of others, often adults, who treat life as if it has no value? ..