EDITORIAL | Tshwane’s disconnection spree is welcome, but it should cut off its crowing
Rightly, the city is disconnecting those don’t pay for power, but being so vocal about it could blow up in its face
13 February 2022 - 16:17
Over the past week Tshwane has been on a mission. It has spent hours per day going from road to road, building to building, switching off power for non-payment.
And it’s been crowing publicly about it. The city’s social media feeds — Twitter in particular — have boasted about its actions under the hashtags #CoTRevenueCollection and #TshwaneYaTima (which translates roughly to “Tshwane is switching off”)...
