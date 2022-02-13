Opinion & Analysis

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Did you notice Ramaphosa blackmailed you on Thursday?

The president wants you to survive on a diet of hope and resilience, which is brutal and wrong

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
13 February 2022 - 19:38

Did you notice President Cyril Ramaphosa blackmailed you on Thursday when he delivered the state of the nation address (Sona)?

Assuming you listened to the entire speech — you are justified if you stopped after an hour, if not earlier — you were emotionally blackmailed in the last five minutes. But he did it so eloquently that you might have missed the political toxicity thereof. ..

